Taiwan government to host mega Diwali celebration

Taiwan is set to host mega Diwali celebration that is being sponsored by the Taiwanese government and will see the participation of representation by government. The Diwali celebration will take place in the Taiwanese capital Taipei and is being organised by Taipei India Music and culture centre and Indians in Taiwan group. Deputy Taiwan Foreign Minister Tien Chung Kwang will be present at the celebrations.

Recently engagement between India and Taiwan have increased in terms of societal interaction. On Taiwan National Day, strong support was seen in India angering Chinese Embassy. Taiwanese president Tsai ing-wen had tweeted about Indian dishes and said her favourite food being Chana Masala and Naan. She also recalled her India visit, what she termed as "memories of a vibrant, diverse & colorful country."

The increased societal interaction comes even as China has been aggressive with both India and Taiwan this year. With India, the line of actual control row has been the worst Chinese build-up while with Taiwan, Chinese jets have been breaching the Taiwan strait median line that separates Taiwan from China.