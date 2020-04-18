Switzerland mountain lights up Indian flag to express solidarity in fight against coronavirus

Switzerland on Friday expressed solidarity with India in its battle against coronavirus pandemic by projecting the tricolour on the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps, which earned the praise of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

"As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Corona crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians," the tourism organisation Zermatt Matterhorn said on its Facebook page.

Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been lighting the 4,478-metre peak with flags of a lot of countries in a nightly series since the end of March, which intends to give nations struggling with COVID-19 crisis a message of hope.

"Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture," the Indian embassy in Switzerland said, in a tweet.

PM Modi also shared the tweet with a caption saying, "The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic."

According to the latest figures, 14,378 people in India are infected with coronavirus and 480 others died of it.