Suspected Babbar Khalsa terrorist killed in blast in Amritsar, probe underway

An explosion occurred in Naushera village in the Amritsar rural district in Punjab on Tuesday (May 27). SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh said that a person was seriously injured in the attack. Police later confirmed that the injured person was a member of a terrorist organisation and further investigation in the matter is underway. The village is close to Pakistan border and comes under the Kambo police station limits.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, “The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had come to retrieve the explosive consignment...We have received a lot of clues...Further investigation is underway...Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa...”

SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh had earlier said that the area of explosion is an abandoned area. He added that police has record that anti-national elements use the area to retrieve their consignments. "We suspect that he is one of the accused who came to retrieve the consignment and due to mishandling of an explosive, he was injured...Our FSL teams are on the way…" he added.

(This is a developing story)