/Sopore police intensify crackdown on banned organisations, seize incriminating material in raid

In a continued effort to dismantle the operations of proscribed groups, Sopore Police conducted a targeted search operation today at the residence of Syed Yousuf Shah, son of Syed Najaf Shah, in Hygam, Sopore. The raid, linked to an ongoing investigation under Case FIR No. 33/2025, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), resulted in the seizure of incriminating material associated with the banned Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Movement (JKIM). This operation underscores Sopore Police’s commitment to curbing unlawful activities and maintaining regional security.
The search operation was conducted with due legal authorisation from the competent court. During the raid, Sopore Police recovered and seized literature, photographs, and other materials linked to the proscribed Jammu & Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), which will be subjected to further investigation to advance the ongoing probe.
The operation reflects Sopore Police’s relentless commitment to probing the unlawful activities of banned organisations and dismantling the terror-separatist ecosystem in the region, ensuring enhanced security and stability.
Sopore Police reaffirms its steadfast dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring peace and security across the district. Decisive and sustained action will continue against individuals or groups promoting separatism or supporting proscribed organisations, reinforcing the commitment to a secure and stable region.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at the residences of individuals linked to the proscribed organisations Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the Handwara district in North Kashmir. The raids were carried out on the residences of Ghulam Hassan Khan, son of Habibullah Khan, from Maidan Chogol, associated with the banned Hurriyat, and Abdul Ahad Lone, son of Abdul Aziz Lone, from Wahipora, connected to the proscribed JeI.