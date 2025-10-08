/JK Police raid residences of Hurriyat, JeI associates in crackdown on unlawful activities

Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified their ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and safeguard peace and security in the region by conducting meticulously planned and targeted searches at the residences of individuals linked to the proscribed organisations Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the Handwara district in North Kashmir.

The raids were carried out on the residences of Ghulam Hassan Khan, son of Habibullah Khan, from Maidan Chogol, associated with the banned Hurriyat, and Abdul Ahad Lone, son of Abdul Aziz Lone, from Wahipora, connected to the proscribed JeI. These raids were executed with precision as part of a broader investigation to determine the individuals’ involvement in activities that could jeopardise public safety and regional stability.

This initiative highlights Handwara Police’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the infrastructure of the terror ecosystem and preventing any threats to law and order. By proactively targeting networks that may undermine peace, the police aim to ensure a secure environment for all residents in the region.

