Situation along LoC can deteriorate, Indian Army always ready for escalatory matrix: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can deteriorate and that the Indian Army is "always ready for escalatory matrix".

Rawat on Saturday had emphasised the need to re-organize and deploy military resources to use the defence budget fruitfully.

"We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive," he said while speaking at Forum for Integrated National Security.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a total of 59 suspected cases of infiltrations this year from August till October, news agency ANI reported.

Sources said that maximum 32 infiltrations were reported in August. In September, 20 successful attempts of infiltrations were recorded by the security forces.

Similarly, 7 infiltrations were recorded in October. The Centre had earlier informed Lok Sabha that as many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and 59 terrorists could have entered the Valley since August 2019.

"Regular attempts for infiltration by terrorists through the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir are sponsored and supported from across the border. Since August 2019, 84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated," Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The MoS Home had said that since 1990, as many as 22,557 militants have been neutralized in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till December 1 this year.