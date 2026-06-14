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Sikkim woman's throat slit by boyfriend over suspected relationship with another man in Bengaluru

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 16:55 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 16:55 IST
Sikkim woman's throat slit by boyfriend over suspected relationship with another man in Bengaluru

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

The couple had been living together in the Doddakannahalli area. Police said a dispute erupted on Sunday morning after the accused allegedly suspected the woman of having a relationship with someone else.

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend after a dispute over an affair suspicion in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba, a Sikkim resident employed as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru. The accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was working as a waiter at a hotel in the same city.


According to initial findings, the man and woman were reportedly in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru around a month ago. The couple had been living together in the Doddakannahalli area. Police said a dispute erupted on Sunday morning after the accused allegedly suspected the woman of having a relationship with someone else.


During the confrontation, Purba Lepcha is accused of attacking Ati Hangma Subba with a kitchen knife and slitting her throat, causing fatal injuries. The Bellandur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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