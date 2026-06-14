/Sikkim woman's throat slit by boyfriend over suspected relationship with another man in Bengaluru

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend after a dispute over an affair suspicion in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba, a Sikkim resident employed as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru. The accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was working as a waiter at a hotel in the same city.



According to initial findings, the man and woman were reportedly in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru around a month ago. The couple had been living together in the Doddakannahalli area. Police said a dispute erupted on Sunday morning after the accused allegedly suspected the woman of having a relationship with someone else.



During the confrontation, Purba Lepcha is accused of attacking Ati Hangma Subba with a kitchen knife and slitting her throat, causing fatal injuries. The Bellandur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

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