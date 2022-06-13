Sidhu Moose Wala case: Pune police arrest suspect from Gujarat

The Pune rural police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala. An official from the Pune Rural Police stated that one Santosh Jadhav was detained from Gujarat on Sunday night and was later taken into custody by the police.



Along with Jadhav, the police also apprehended another man related to the case. More information about the arrests will be made by the police later on Monday.

The Pune Rural police earlier wanted Jadhav in connection with the brutal murder of criminal Onkar Bankhele alias Ranya from the Manchar area of Pune in August 2021. The police arrested Jadhav in connection with Bankhele’s murder.

Jadhav- a resident of the Pokhari village in the Pune district, is a repeat offender and has five cases registered against him including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).



During the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala case, the police found Jhadav's involvement to the case although they are yet to reveal the details of how he was connected to those who killed Moose Wala.



Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, days after the Punjab government reduced his security cover along. The Punjab Police had said Moosewala was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jawahar Ke in Mansa district along with two others.