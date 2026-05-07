/SIA Kashmir attaches property of PoJK-based LeT operative in major narco-terror case

In a major crackdown on narco-terror networks operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir attached immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)-based operative of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The action was taken in connection with FIR No. 03/2023 of Police Station ANTF, a case initially registered by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and later transferred to SIA Kashmir for specialised investigation after the probe revealed wider links involving terror financing and cross-border narco-terror operations.

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According to officials, investigations uncovered the involvement of accused Zameer Ahmad Lone, son of Ahmad Gul Lone and a resident of Mandiyan Keran in Kupwara, who is presently operating from PoJK. Authorities said the accused was actively associated with LeT and allegedly engaged in narco-terror activities aimed at disturbing peace and security in the Union Territory.

Officials further stated that Lone had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by a competent court for evading arrest and continuing anti-national activities from across the border.

Following an application filed by SIA Kashmir, the competent court ordered the attachment of the absconding accused’s property after examining the evidence presented during the investigation.

Acting on the court’s directions, a specialised SIA team attached immovable property measuring 1 Kanal and 14.37 Marlas under Khasra No. 113 at Mandiyan Keran, Kupwara. The proceedings were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and local revenue officials in accordance with legal procedures.

Officials said SIA Kashmir had earlier filed a detailed chargesheet before the competent court after gathering substantial evidence related to narco-smuggling, terror financing and cross-border terror links.

The agency described the action as part of its continued efforts to dismantle the ecosystem supporting terrorism, particularly networks involved in terror funding and narcotics trafficking operating from across the border.

“SIA Kashmir remains committed to identifying, investigating and taking stringent legal action against individuals and entities involved in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the nation,” officials said.