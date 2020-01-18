Shabana Azmi injured in road accident, hospital says she is stable

Actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a road accident on Saturday, is stable and under medical observation.

"Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. She is stable and under observation," Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of the hospital said in statement.

The actor met with a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon and was shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai from MGM hospital where she was initially admitted.

According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury and there is slight damage to backbone.

The road accident occurred in the afternoon when the car in which she was travelling was involved in an accident with a truck.

