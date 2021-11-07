Schools, colleges shut after non-stop rain inundates Chennai

With Chennai witnessing heavy downpour for the past few days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday declared two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Monday and Tuesday.



On Saturday night, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as incessant showers lashed the city overnight. Non-stop rain from 8.30 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Sunday left the city inundated with water entering homes in several low-lying areas.

Years have gone by

The situation is the same

Heavy overnight rains and its water flooding everywhere

More Rains expected today #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/qbTPUFIU3B — Dr.Ravi (@imravee) November 7, 2021 ×

Addressing media persons after visiting Padi, Purasawalkam and Kolathur areas in Chennai, Stalin said that men and machinery were kept ready for any emergency operations following heavy rains.

Also read | India reports single-day rise of 10,853 COVID-19 infection, active cases lowest in 260 days



Stalin said that four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Madurai and Cuddalore districts for any emergency service. He also said that 50,000 food packets have been distributed in 44 rehabilitation centres since Sunday morning.



The Chief Minister called upon the people to hold their travel plans as the weathermen have predicted heavy rains for the next three days.



He said that officials have been put on high alert and all the state government departments are working in coordination with each other.



The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and other parts of the state in the next few days.