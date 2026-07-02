/Rajkot man, 20, kills ‘wife’ he met online 3 years ago after finding out it’s a man pretending to be woman

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his partner in Gujarat's Rajkot after discovering that the person, whom he believed to be a woman and had been living with for three years, was allegedly a man posing as a woman.

The investigation began on June 25 after police recovered a badly decomposed body dressed in women's clothing near the Muscat Phatak railway wall in Rajkot Rural. The case was initially registered as an accidental death. However, a post-mortem examination revealed severe head injuries, prompting police to reclassify it as a case of murder.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence, which led them to 20-year-old Piyush Kumar Kharwar. During questioning, police said he confessed to the crime.

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According to the police, Piyush had met the deceased through Facebook, where the person used the name "Nisha Kumar", and Instagram, where the account was operated under the name "Poonam". Police identified the deceased as Chandan Kumar, alleging that he had posed as a woman on social media to gain Piyush's trust. The two later moved in together.

Police said Chandan repeatedly avoided physical intimacy, citing religious vows. Believing Chandan to be a woman, Piyush allegedly accepted him as his wife and even applied vermilion as part of a marriage ritual. Police said Piyush later discovered Chandan's identity after seeing him shaving and realised that his partner was a man who allegedly wanted a same-sex relationship.

According to investigators, the relationship deteriorated after the discovery. Police said Chandan followed Piyush across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan before eventually reaching a factory in Padvala, Rajkot, where Piyush was working.

On June 21, an argument allegedly broke out between the two at the factory. Police said Piyush then took Chandan to a secluded area near railway tracks, where he allegedly attacked him with large stones, killing him. Investigators said he concealed the body beneath rocks before returning to complete his work shift.