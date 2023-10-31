R R Swain, a veteran in countering terrorism, named next DG of Jammu and Kashmir police

R R Swain, a seasoned 1991 batch IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who now hails from the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the next Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Swain has become synonymous with uprooting terror infrastructure in J&K.

During the tumultuous early 1990s, Swain held crucial positions in various districts as the head of police, playing a pivotal role during a time when terrorism held the region in its grip. His tenure included service as district SP in Ramban, Kargil, Kathua, Poonch, and as SSP in Jammu and Srinagar. He was at the forefront of initiatives such as Border Police Posts, Village Defence Committees, and Special Operation Groups, which were instrumental in combating the scourge of terrorism. After his promotion, Swain served as DIG Vigilance, where he introduced innovative anti-corruption measures such as the concept of Departmental Vigilance Officers and preventive vigilance to combat corruption more effectively.

His expertise extended to the national level, as he served as a director and later as a Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, handling security issues stemming from India's neighbourhood. Notably, he was the head of the Bureau of Security in the Ministry of External Affairs, where he served as Joint Secretary, Personnel. As Director in the Cabinet Secretariat, he led the 'Analysis Desk,' processing diverse intelligence related to threats from India's Western neighbourhood, covering aspects like political, economic, water, and terrorism. Swain's deep insights into the functioning of the terror ecosystem originating from Pakistan have been widely acknowledged. Additionally, he headed the 'Operations Desk' related to India's immediate neighbourhood.

Swain's experience extends to the global stage, where he served as the head of the Counter-intelligence unit responsible for safeguarding India's assets abroad. He interacted with foreign governments, security agencies, and law enforcement units worldwide, including America, Europe, Russia, Central Asia, South Asia, Middle East, South East Asia, and China. Notably, Swain's role as Special DG CID and Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir since June 2020 has been instrumental in maintaining peace and security in the region. He also directs the Special Investigation Agency (SIA), a newly formed unit focused on investigating terror cases with high impact and long-term strategic implications.

Furthermore, Swain chairs the MHA-constituted Terror Monitoring Group, which coordinates the efforts of all agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to combat terrorism effectively. His exemplary service has not gone unnoticed, as he has been honoured with numerous awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry by the President and State Government, Parakram Padak for his injuries sustained while fighting terrorism, and President's Medals for Meritorious Service and Distinguished Service, alongside the State Government Medal for Meritorious Service.