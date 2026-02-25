Hope he mentions the 'genocide' in Gaza: Priyanka Gandhi takes a jab at Modi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on February 25, said that she hoped PM Narendra Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Knesset. The Congress MP urged the Prime Minister, who is on a two-day trip to Tel-Aviv, to raise the plight of the people of Gaza and demand justice for them.

In a social media post on the Waynad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them.” She continued that India has historically stood as an “independent nation” and supported what is “right”. “We must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world.”

India complicit in Gaza Genocide

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India is Israel's second-largest merchandise trading partner in Asia, with $3.75 billion in bilateral trade for FY2025. India is the largest buyer of Israeli weapons in the period 2020-24, accounting for approximately 34 per cent of all arms exports of Israel. In FY2025, arms and ammunition, and parts purchased by India from Israel accounted for $135.96 million. Indian firms had supplied Israel with rockets and explosives since the beginning of the Israeli genocide. India, along with Europe and the US, is fueling the Israeli Defence Industry, which is committing genocide in Palestine. India is now seeking an FTA with Israel, along with a massive volume of trade in defence equipment and intelligence tools.

Historically, India had always supported the two-state solution. In 2017, Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Israel. In 2026, PM Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset. Israel has killed more than 75,000 people in Gaza and flattened the strip with indiscriminate bombing. International Court of Justice, in its landmark advisory in July 19, 2024, has urged all member nations to take active steps to prevent trading with Israel. The court and subsequent judgments urged all member nations to refrain from engaging in military trade, trade involving the occupied Palestinian territory.

Modi's visit to Israel comes just days after India, along with 100 other nations, condemned the de facto annexation of the West Bank. Even though reports suggest India hesitated to put its name in the condemnation. Several Western leaders have visited Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas, but very few Global South leaders have been to Israel. In fact, Modi is the first head of state to visit Israel since Argentine President Javier Milei in February 2024.