PM Narendra Modi says it's our collective endeavour to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's noble ideals

As India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary on January 30, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Father of Nation. PM Modi said that it is our collective endeavour to further "popularise his noble ideals".

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote: Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals."

"Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he added.

India observes 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Martyr's Day' on January 30 every year to mark the day when Gandhi ji was assassinated in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

With his principles of Satya (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence), Gandhi inspires millions of people across the world. He followed the path of non-violence and led the successful campaign for India's independence from the oppressive British rule.

India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, urging people to come together to free the country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination.

"An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"His glorious life, noble ideas and selflessness continue to inspire humanity. Let us come together to free our country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination," he said.

Describing Gandhi as a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India, the vice president said he was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service.

