/PM Modi to visit Maldives from July 25–26, United Kingdom to discuss bilateral relations

At the request of the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from July 23–24, 2025. This is the fourth visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK. ​Prime Minister Modi will have far-reaching discussions with Prime Minister Starmer on the entire range of India-UK bilateral relations during his visit.

He will also exchange views on regional and global issues. Prime Minister will also call on His Majesty King Charles III. Both sides will, on the visit, also discuss the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with particular emphasis on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people relations.

On the second leg of his tour, Prime Minister will make a State Visit to Maldives from July 25–26, 2025, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. This will be PM Modi's third visit to Maldives, and the first Head of State or Government visit to Maldives during the Presidency of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.