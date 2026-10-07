/PM Modi says he ‘lived for mission, not political ambition’; state CMs attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 7) said he has always lived for a mission, not for any personal ambition. His statements come while addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 continuous years.

"I have been a person who has lived for a mission, not my personal ambition," says PM Modi. He also paid tribute to all grassroots workers and swayamsevaks across the nation, stating that they are secure by the enduring motto: "We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity."

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The Prime Minister also acknowledged the selfless dedication of his party workers in safeguarding the cultural ethos of the nation. "I have never felt that I am alone. Countless swayamsevaks are guardians of India’s cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment: 'We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity.' I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's quarter-century in governance belongs to nation

The Prime Minister said his quarter-century in governance belongs to the nation as a whole, not to him alone, stressing that the country has the first claim on his service. "The nation has given me a great deal. Therefore, my responsibility towards the nation is the greatest as well. And I sincerely believe that every citizen of the nation has the foremost claim on me. These 25 years of public trust, these 25 years of experience are a tremendous asset. And this asset does not belong to Modi alone; this asset belongs to the nation. Every child of Mother India is entitled to this asset," he affirmed.