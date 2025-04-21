PM Modi Meets JD Vance Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance is in India for a four-day visit. In a little while, on Monday (Apr 21), the US President will hold a vital meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as New Delhi looks to seal an early trade deal and stave off punishing US tariffs.
Vance's visit comes two months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Apr 21, 2025 19:03 IST
Modi-Vance Meet LIVE Updates: US VP Vance praises Akshardham Temple for its kindness, hospitality
US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, began his four-day official visit to India with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Monday.
In a message shared by the temple's official X handle, Vance appreciated the warm hospitality and the temple's intricate design.
"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," the US VP said.
United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning, shortly after their arrival. Their sons wore kurta-pyjamas, while their daughter was dressed in an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.
The temple's spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent around 55 minutes exploring the temple, admiring its architecture, and offering prayers for world peace.
Apr 21, 2025 18:48 IST
Modi-Vance Meet LIVE Updates: US VP reaches PM Modi's residence
USA Vice President JD Vance arrives at PM Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
Apr 21, 2025 18:44 IST
Modi-Vance Meet LIVE Updates: JD Vance visits India with wife Usha and kids - A glimpse of first day
JD Vance, the US Vice President, along with his wife Usha and children, arrived in India, receiving a warm welcome from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport. They visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, India, immersing themselves in the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the site.
Apr 21, 2025 18:42 IST
Modi-Vance Meet LIVE Updates: US VP's India trip itinerary
Vance's tour will include a trip on Tuesday to Jaipur in Rajasthan, — site of the medieval Amber fort — and to Agra a day after, for a visit to the white marble mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.
Apr 21, 2025 18:39 IST
Modi-Vance Meet LIVE Updates: Former Ambassador of India to the US on the bilateral meet
#WATCH | Delhi | On visit of US VP JD Vance to India, Former Ambassador of India to the US and BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu says,"...He is going to have an important meeting with the Prime Minister and also it a cultural visit to the country in which he is deeply invested in…
Apr 21, 2025 18:37 IST
Modi-Vance Meet LIVE Updates: JD Vance in India with family
US Vice President JD Vance is accompanied by his wife Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, and his three children, who visited the Akshardham Temple dressed in traditional flowing Indian attire.