Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to skip the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next week due to scheduling conflicts and other priorities, according to reports. Although the Indian government has not made a formal announcement regarding Modi's participation, it is believed that his absence is linked to preparations for the state elections in Bihar and upcoming celebrations of Chhath Puja.

The ASEAN Summit is scheduled for October 26-28 in Malaysia, and was seen as a potential platform for a meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump, especially in light of ongoing trade tensions between the two countries. However, according to reports, Modi is unlikely to attend in person, although he is expected to join the India-ASEAN Summit virtually on October 26. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India in the East Asia Summit on October 27-28.

While the summit may have served as a venue for further discussions between India and the US on trade, the lack of concrete developments in trade negotiations seems to have played a role in the decision to cancel Modi's trip. The two countries have been engaged in discussions following trade challenges, such as US tariffs on Indian goods and disputes over Russian oil imports. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal recently concluded a trip to the US, engaging in trade talks to pave the way for a potential agreement that benefits both countries.

Despite these talks, both sides are still navigating complex issues, including tariffs and protections for India's farmers and MSMEs. Even though preparations for Modi’s visit were complete and Malaysian officials had announced his arrival, sources stated that the PM will stay focused on domestic issues, including the elections in Bihar. Trump and Modi have also been in regular contact, with recent discussions on trade, but the outcome remains uncertain.