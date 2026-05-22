/PM Modi shares highlights from Italy visit, Giorgia Meloni meetings in Rome | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Italy on Wednesday. In an Instagram post on May 21, he shared highlights from the visit, key moments with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. It also included the viral “Melody moment,” where he gifted a set of Parle Melody toffees to the Italian Prime Minister. Glimpses also included an evening stroll with PM Meloni at the iconic and historic Roman Colosseum and both leader together planting a Black Mulberry sapling at Rome's historic Villa Pamphili.

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“My discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. A key outcome of the visit was our decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, which will add new momentum to our cooperation in the years to come,” PM Modi said.

“I thank Prime Minister Meloni, the Government of Italy and the wonderful people of Italy for their friendship,” he added.

Both leaders set a target of boosting trade and reaching a €20 billion trade volume under their Joint Strategic Action Plan by 2029. There were discussions about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), human-centric approaches to AI, accelerating the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the visit in areas such as defence, critical technologies, connectivity, agriculture, traditional medicine, education, culture, and mobility.

PM Modi was conferred the prestigious Agricola Medal for 2026 at the Food and Agriculture Organisation headquarters in Rome. He became the second Indian Prime Minister, after Manmohan Singh, to receive the global honour.