PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for ''Mann ki Baat''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited ideas and topics from the public for his monthly radio show, `Mann ki Baat`, scheduled for March 29."

On the 29th (March), this month's #MannKiBaat will take place. Would love to hear your suggestions for the program. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Or, share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," he tweeted.

Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Or, share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister interacts with the nation.