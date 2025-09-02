/PM Modi: Congress-RJD leaders abused my mother, insulted every woman in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Opposition of targeting his mother during a campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 2) launched a sharp attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, accusing the Opposition of targeting his mother during a campaign. Speaking at the launch of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, the Prime Minister said the remarks amounted to an insult not just to him, but to women across the country.
“In Bihar, abusive language was used for my mother from a stage shared by RJD and Congress leaders. This is not just an insult to my mother, but to every mother and sister in India. I know you feel the same pain I do after hearing this,” Modi said. The Prime Minister framed the incident as evidence of the Opposition’s mindset, contrasting it with his government’s focus on women’s empowerment through initiatives like the newly launched cooperative fund.
"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he further added.
On Tuesday (September 2), Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited in the presence of Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. "I congratulate the mothers and sisters of Bihar for Jeevika Sahakari Sangh and also congratulate Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA government of Bihar for this wonderful initiative. A major basis of India's development is the empowerment of its women, and to empower women, it is essential that all kinds of difficulties are removed from their lives. That is why we are doing many things to make the lives of mothers, sisters and daughters easier," the Modi signed off.