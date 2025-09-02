/PM Modi: Congress-RJD leaders abused my mother, insulted every woman in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 2) launched a sharp attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, accusing the Opposition of targeting his mother during a campaign. Speaking at the launch of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, the Prime Minister said the remarks amounted to an insult not just to him, but to women across the country.

“In Bihar, abusive language was used for my mother from a stage shared by RJD and Congress leaders. This is not just an insult to my mother, but to every mother and sister in India. I know you feel the same pain I do after hearing this,” Modi said. The Prime Minister framed the incident as evidence of the Opposition’s mindset, contrasting it with his government’s focus on women’s empowerment through initiatives like the newly launched cooperative fund.

"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he further added.