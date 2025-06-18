/PM Modi calls out 'double standards on terrorism' at G7 ahead of Trump's luncheon with Pak's Asim Munir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with world leaders on Day 2 of the G7 summit in Kananaskis on Wednesday (Jun18) and issued a statement on terrorism - which is being seen as a jibe at the United States.

Addressing the G7 Outreach Session, PM Modi warned against double standards on terrorism and called for unified global action. He also said that sanctions are being imposed as per preferences and those promoting terrorism are being rewarded. Prime Minister's Modi remark comes as US President Donald Trump is all set to meet Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir over lunch today.

Apart from terrorism, PM Modi emphasised that affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy remains India’s top priority in an increasingly technology-driven world. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted key takeaways from the Prime Minister’s address.

PM Modi's comment on terrorism: Jibe on US?

PM Modi's G7 remark is being viewed as a jibe on United States as it is hosting Pakistani Army chief Munir in the White House. This comes after India gave substantial proof to the world about the involvement of Pakistani Army with terror group in Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Prime Minister strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in April this year, describing it as an attack on humanity and democratic values. “There should be no place for double standards on terrorism,” he said, urging the global community to adopt a consistent and firm stance against terror networks. “For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear — if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it. On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi and Trump phone call

Earlier today, setting the record straight, PM Modi in a phone call with US President Trump told him that India had never accepted any mediation role between India and Pakistan and there was no discussion on a US-India trade deal during the hostilities. PM Modi also declined Trump's invite for a stop-over visit to Washington DC on his way back from the G7 Summit in Canada, citing his scheduled visit to Croatia on June 18.