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Philippines hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, no tsunami warning issued

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 IST
Philippines hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, no tsunami warning issued

Philippines earthquake

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A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the USGS said. The quake hit southwest of Sarangani Island but caused no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Wednesday (Aug 5), the United States Geological Survey said. The quake hit 32 kilometers (about 20 miles) southwest of the small island of Sarangani at 12:14 p.m. (0414 GMT), according to the USGS. So far the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center placed Wednesday’s quake at a depth of 62 kilometers. The latest quake comes after the country was rocked by deadly June 8 tremor that toppled buildings, triggered landslides and killed at least 76 people on the nearby island of Mindanao. A shift along the Cotabato Trench lifted the seabed by nearly two metres, exposing coral and damaging marine ecosystems. Earthquakes are frequent in the Philippines, which lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

According to AFP, Sarangani Island rescuer Harly Sauro said that the eathquake had struck while a large number of people had gathered to receive a government subsidy. "The shaking was quite strong. I saw people in panic. They were running and shouting,” he said. “The earthquake came while the local government was giving a financial subsidy, so there were many people at the court, but everyone’s safe. Based on our assessment and experience, we don’t think there will be casualties or damage,” he added.

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About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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