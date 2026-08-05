/Philippines hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, no tsunami warning issued

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Wednesday (Aug 5), the United States Geological Survey said. The quake hit 32 kilometers (about 20 miles) southwest of the small island of Sarangani at 12:14 p.m. (0414 GMT), according to the USGS. So far the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center placed Wednesday’s quake at a depth of 62 kilometers. The latest quake comes after the country was rocked by deadly June 8 tremor that toppled buildings, triggered landslides and killed at least 76 people on the nearby island of Mindanao. A shift along the Cotabato Trench lifted the seabed by nearly two metres, exposing coral and damaging marine ecosystems. Earthquakes are frequent in the Philippines, which lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.