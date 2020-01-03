Patna: Six arrested for attacking police officers

Six people have been arrested for attacking police personnel in Patna on Thursday.



The incident took place when the police got the information that a group of persons are engaged in a fight at Rajendra Nagar and went there to control law and order.



"We went there and try to control the situation but they attacked us. Six of them have been arrested," said Mukesh Kumar, Inspector, Kadam Kuan Police Station.



In another incident, a cop got injured after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men who were listening to loud music on their mobile. They purportedly attacked him when he asked them not to do so.



Further, an investigation is underway.