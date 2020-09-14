Parliament will send message to soldiers that nation stands with them, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to Indian Army and saluted the courage of soldiers ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.



Also read | ‘There’s corona and there’s duty, MPs chose duty’, says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session



All MPs attending the monsoon session will unanimously send a message to our Armed Forces, guarding our borders, that the nation stands behind them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Also read | Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today amid Covid-19

"This Parliament, and especially this session have another responsibility. Today, when our soldiers are holding the fort on borders, on hilly and difficult terrain, and snowfall is likely after some time, I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," the Prime Minister said.

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.

The 18-day session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases. On the eve of the session, the Union Health Ministry reported 94,372 fresh cases in 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)