Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today amid Covid-19

The Monsoon session of Parliament has begun today amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 18-day Parliament session is scheduled to be held between September 14 and October 1. Monsoon session in Parliament is usually around mid-July.



The Rajya Sabha function timing is 9 AM to 1 PM, the Lok Sabha will function for 3 PM to 7 PM. Only on the first day, the Lok Sabha will meet in the morning session.

Earlier in the runup to the session,over 4,000 people including MPs and staff have been tested for COVID-19, most parliamentary operations have been digitalized, entire premises sanitised and doors made touch-free.

The first-of-its-kind Monsoon Session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts, while special seating arrangements have been made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. The chambers of both houses along with their respective galleries will be used for sitting of the members in each shift.

In between the two shifts, the entire complex will be sanitised.



