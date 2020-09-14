‘There’s corona and there’s duty, MPs chose duty’, says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the start of Monsoon session today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said that the current session of the Parliament is being held in unprecedented times.



"Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona and there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," said the prime minister.

PM Modi said: "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of soldiers and said: "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

The India-China border row, plunge in GDP growth, nose-diving economy and migrant crisis are some of the key issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins today.

