Mystery of missing IAF plane solved nearly eight years after it was lost

The debris from Indian Air Force An-32 K-2743 aircraft was found on Friday (Jan 12) nearly eight years after it went missing over the Bay of Bengal. The debris has been located at a depth of 3.4 km about 310 km off the Chennai coast.

Indian Air Force said in a statement: "The National Institute of Ocean Technology which functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had recently deployed an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) with deep sea exploration capability at the last known location of the missing An-32. This search was conducted at a depth of 3400 m using multiple payloads, including a multi-beam SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging), synthetic aperture SONAR and high resolution photography. Analysis of search images had indicated the presence of debris of a crashed aircraft on the sea bed approximately, 140 nautical miles (approx. 310 Km) from the Chennai coast."