Mrunal Thakur gears up to make her grand Cannes Film Festival debut

Another Indian beauty is all set to make head turns on the Cannes red carpet this year. Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mrunal will be at the French Rivera from May 17-19.



Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."