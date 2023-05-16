Mrunal Thakur gears up to make her grand Cannes Film Festival debut
Story highlights
Mrunal Thakur is all set to debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mrunal will be at the French Rivera from May 17-19.
Another Indian beauty is all set to make head turns on the Cannes red carpet this year. Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mrunal will be at the French Rivera from May 17-19.
Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."
Mrunal, who won critical praise last year for her performance in the Telugu film Sita Ramam, has not revealed which designer she would be wearing on the Cannes red carpet yet. Mrunal is not the only actress to make her debut at Cannes this year. Actress Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari are also expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes this year.
Mrunal is currently filming for her next major south project, Nani 30, and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa and Lust Stories 2.