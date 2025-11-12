Moment of Red Fort car blast in Delhi: CCTV video shows Hyundai i20 exploding

On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. Newly surfaced CCTV footage shows the exact moment of the explosion. In the video, vehicles are seen moving slowly near a traffic signal; seconds later, a powerful blast occurs, followed by a black screen as the CCTV is damaged by the impact. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the case and they, along with forensic experts, have inspected the blast site.

Previously, another CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle had a Haryana registration number and the suspect driving the car was seen wearing a black mask. He was also spotted near the signal, while driving the car, in a blue-and-black T-shirt. As per reports, the car had been parked near the Red Fort for nearly three hours before the blast. As the probe continues, investigative agencies have arrested the first owner of the car, Mohd Salman. He reportedly sold the vehicle to a person in Okhla, who then sold it to a resident of Ambala. The car was later sold to another person from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Police have detained around three individuals in Pulwama for questioning. The probe agencies are also trying to establish a connection between Red Fort blast accused and Faridabad terror module busted on November 10.