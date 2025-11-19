/Man arrested in Noida for posing as fake R&AW officer

In a big development, a man from Bihar, posing as an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) intelligence agency has been arrested in Noida by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF). He was allegedly using a fake government identity card. The man has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali district. The police also recovered cheque books from 20 banks, eight debit cards, five PAN cards, agreements in 17 different names, two Aadhaar cards, three voter ID cards, and several other documents, as per reports.

Red Fort car blast and Faridabad terror probe

This comes after ongoing investigation on the Red Fort car blast that happened on Nov 10. A massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least ten people and injuring over 30. Earlier on Nov 9, around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, as well a large cache of ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by the police forces of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) recovered from Faridabad. The cops seized 360 kgs of inflammable material, possibly ammonium nitrate, and ammunition. The recoveries and arrests point to the existence of what police described as a ‘white-collar terror ecosystem’, with links to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Moreover, Faridabad's Al-Falah University has come under intense scrutiny in the investigation of the Red Fort car blast, with several of its associated doctors arrested for alleged involvement in a "white-collar terror network."