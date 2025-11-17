/NIA arrests another key associate of accused in Red Fort blast

Wani, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was picked up from Srinagar by an NIA team probing the case registered as RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a close associate of the main accused in the October 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast that claimed 10 lives and injured 32 others.
Wani, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was picked up from Srinagar by an NIA team probing the case registered as RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.
Investigations have revealed that Wani provided critical technical support to the terror module by modifying drones for weapon delivery and attempting to fabricate improvised rockets in the run-up to the deadly attack. He is believed to have worked in close coordination with the prime accused, Umar un Nabi, in planning and preparing for the strike.
Dr Umar un Nabi is believed to have orchestrated the suicide car bombing outside the Gate of the historic Red Fort.
The NIA is continuing its multi-state investigation, with several teams actively pursuing fresh leads and conducting searches to dismantle the entire conspiracy network behind the attack.