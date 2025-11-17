/NIA arrests another key associate of accused in Red Fort blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a close associate of the main accused in the October 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast that claimed 10 lives and injured 32 others.

Wani, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was picked up from Srinagar by an NIA team probing the case registered as RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

Investigations have revealed that Wani provided critical technical support to the terror module by modifying drones for weapon delivery and attempting to fabricate improvised rockets in the run-up to the deadly attack. He is believed to have worked in close coordination with the prime accused, Umar un Nabi, in planning and preparing for the strike.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dr Umar un Nabi is believed to have orchestrated the suicide car bombing outside the Gate of the historic Red Fort.