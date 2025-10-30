/"Dawood Ibrahim is not a terrorist"- Claims former actress turned spiritual guru Mamta Kulkarni

90s Bollywood actress-turned-spiritual guru Mamta Kulkarni has made some shocking statements at an event in Gorakpur, Uttar Pradesh. She claimed that Dawood was never a terrorist and his name was not linked to any bomb blast. The statement caused controversy on Social Media. Kulkarni later clarified that her comments were about her former partner, Vicky Goswami, and not Dawood Ibrahim directly.

Mamta Kulkarni, Dawood Ibrahim and D Company

Mamta Kulkrani had repeatedly denied having any relationship with Dawood Ibrahim. But there were links between her and the notorious drug trafficker Vicky Goswami, who was part of D Company. D- Company is a media slur of the wide network of underground activities started by Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Sabhir Ibrahim Kaskar in the 1970s. She was involved with Vicky Goswami for several years, but she denied ever being married to him. These two were allegedly involved in a 2000 crore drug trafficking case in 2016. The racket operated from Kenya. In 2024, the Bombay High Court acquitted Kulkarni of all charges, citing a lack of evidence. It was widely reported in 2016 that Dawood Ibrahim arranged Goswami's arrest due to her involvement with Chota Rajan.