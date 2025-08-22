/Dawood Ibrahim-linked drugs worth Rs 92 crore found in Madhya Pradesh

The hidden village of Jagdishpura in the outskirts of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has become a secret hub for drugs. But who is behind making this quiet village a warehouse liquid mephedrone (MD)? The racket links to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and with him Salim Ismail and Umaid-ur-Rehman.

On August 16, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) raided a house where a multi-crore synthetic drug business was busted, which is allegedly run by Dawood. During this investigation, 61.20 kg of liquid MD worth INR 92 crore was recovered. The police also seized 541 kg of raw chemicals which is potentially enough to flood markets across the country.

