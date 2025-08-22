/Dawood Ibrahim-linked drugs worth Rs 92 crore found in Madhya Pradesh

On August 16, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) raided a house where a multi-crore synthetic drug business was busted, which is allegedly run by Dawood.
The hidden village of Jagdishpura in the outskirts of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has become a secret hub for drugs. But who is behind making this quiet village a warehouse liquid mephedrone (MD)? The racket links to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and with him Salim Ismail and Umaid-ur-Rehman.
On August 16, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) raided a house where a multi-crore synthetic drug business was busted, which is allegedly run by Dawood. During this investigation, 61.20 kg of liquid MD worth INR 92 crore was recovered. The police also seized 541 kg of raw chemicals which is potentially enough to flood markets across the country.
One thing led to another, and the link to D-Company was exposed. A gang which had made Mumbai tremble, until the Police made it a mission to eradicate the racket which had run deep in the city’s bloodline. From extortion to contract killings to gang wars, the gang men roamed freely, spreading fear which was the modus operandi of their business. And now, with money allegedly Dawood is still running the show with foreign funds.The amount of raw material seized is enough and more to fill India's dark market with drugs.