Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday during his visit to Kolkata.

The meeting, the first between the two leaders since protests erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act, took place at the Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee is also likely to share the dais with the Prime Minister at an event in the evening.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is at loggerheads with the BJP-led government over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, she has decided to stay away from the January 13 meeting of the Opposition parties convened by the Congress to protest against the Act over the "violence" by the Left and the Congress during the 24-hour general strike on Wednesday.