/Maharashtra bank employee dies by suicide amid rabies anxiety after stray dog bite

A tragic incident from Kalyan in Maharashtra has brought attention to the silent toll that fear and anxiety can take on a person’s mental health. A 30-year-old bank employee from the Tisgaon Naka area allegedly died by suicide days after being bitten by a stray dog. Police officials said the man had become deeply anxious about the possibility of contracting rabies following the incident.

According to investigators, he was bitten on the leg by a stray dog earlier this month. Like many people aware of the deadly nature of rabies, he grew increasingly fearful about the infection. Family members told police that although he had taken an anti-rabies injection, he did not complete the full course of vaccination recommended after such bites.

In the days that followed, his behaviour reportedly changed. He appeared tense and withdrawn, often speaking about his fear that he might develop rabies. Those close to him said he was constantly worrying about symptoms and appeared unable to shake off the thought that something was seriously wrong. Police said a note was recovered in which he mentioned his fear of the disease. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Medical experts emphasise that while rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms begin, it is entirely preventable if treated in time. Immediate washing of the wound, completing the full anti-rabies vaccination schedule, and taking immunoglobulin when advised are critical steps that significantly reduce the risk of infection.