/Made-in-Turkey, fired from Lahore: India shows Pakistani drone it captured during Op Sindoor - VIDEO

The Indian Army on Monday (Dec 15), showcased a Turkish-made drone that was brought down by the Indian forces during four-day conflict with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army displayed the reconstructed Turkish kamikaze drone Yiiha on the eve of Vijay Diwas. This is the first time the Indian Army has shown a drone shot down during Operation Sindoor. The Army said that Pakistan launched the drone from Lahore International Airport and it flew at 2,000 m toward its intended target Jalandhar. It carried a 10 kg explosive payload, had a 190 km range, a 2 m wingspan, and was powered by a 170cc two-strokeengine, according to news agency PTI.

NDTV reported that YIHA-III, a type of 'kamikaze' or 'suicide drone' was extensively used by Pakistan to target India after Operation Sindoor in May. It is developed jointly by Turkey and Pakistan. Both countries have not yet issued any statement on the captured drone. Kamikaze-class drones are weapon systems designed to loiter over a target area, searching for a suitable target before carrying out an attack. In May, after it was revealed that Turkey helped Pakistan against India during Operation Sindoor, anti-Turkey sentiments grew and calls for boycotting Turkey gained prominence.