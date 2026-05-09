/Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani to lead as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral Swaminathan named Navy Chief

India’s military leadership is set for one of its biggest top-level shake-ups in recent years, with the Centre officially naming Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the country’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. The appointments were formally announced on Saturday (May 9) and will take effect at the end of May. Lt Gen Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.