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  • /Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani to lead as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral Swaminathan named Navy Chief

Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani to lead as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral Swaminathan named Navy Chief

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 09, 2026, 07:35 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 07:35 IST
Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani to lead as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral Swaminathan named Navy Chief

Breaking News Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

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Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani to lead as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral Swaminathan named Navy Chief

India’s military leadership is set for one of its biggest top-level shake-ups in recent years, with the Centre officially naming Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the country’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. The appointments were formally announced on Saturday (May 9) and will take effect at the end of May. Lt Gen Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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