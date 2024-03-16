Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS leader K Kavitha produced in Delhi court
Story highlights
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as the Election Commission of India (ECI), the top poll body, announces the poll schedule today at 3 PM (IST). Around 970 million voters are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections, a 6 per cent increase from the 2019 elections. The elections will likely be held in several phases in April and May. Four states: Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to hold Assembly elections simultaneously.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live Updates
The incumbent PM Narendra Modi is hoping to secure a third term in office, with his Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vying to win 400 seats in the 545-member strong lower house. The Model Code of Conduct, which bars the government in power from announcing any new policy decisions, will come into effect immediately after the announcement. The Lok Sabha election results are likely to be declared in the last week of May.
Below are the latest updates:
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was on Saturday produced before a Delhi court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.
In the court, Kavitha called her arrest illegal. She was arrested by the ED on Friday.
The dates of the Lok Sabha elections in India will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in just a few hours from now on Saturday. The ECI will also announce the assembly election dates for some states.
#WATCH | Telangana: BRS leaders stage protest at Siddhipet old bus stand over the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha by ED in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case.— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024
They were detained by police. pic.twitter.com/YgA3vxMOvw
India's Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking about the Supreme Court's order on electoral bonds, said that he fully respects the order.
He added that the purpose of introducing the scheme was to put an end to the flow of black money in politics and added that it should have been improved and not scrapped.
Shah added that ''One Nation, One Election" is the concept which has been brought by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and said that when it gets implemented, it will ensure the country's faster development and put an end to recurring expenditure.
Read in detail here.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (Mar 16) appeared in a court in relation to the Enforcement Directorate summon case. The ED had approached the court after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader failed to appear before the economic intelligence agency for interrogation in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ACMM granted bail Kejriwal on a bail bond of INR 15,000 ($180) and a surety of ₹1 lakh ($1,200).
Ahead of the announcement of the poll schedule on Saturday (Mar 16), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool.
A day before India's Election Commission's announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for suggestions, ideas and support of the country's citizens in fulfilling the goal of creating a developed country.
In his open letter to the country's citizens, Prime Minister Modi addressed them as “my dear family member”, and said, “Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me.”
“The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation’s welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly,” the prime minister wrote.
Read in detail here.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Election Commission must be unbiased. It should not belong to any party. When the code of conduct is implemented, the ruling party tries to lure the voters... The conduct of the Election Commission should be the same and fair for everyone..."
The full schedule of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared by the Election Commission of India at 3 PM local time on Saturday at a press conference.
The body said it will livestream the press conference on all social media platforms, including YouTube, X and Facebook.
People can follow ECI’s social media handles to get timely updates and watch the live stream seamlessly.
Additionally, the press conference will be broadcast live on WION’s TV channel. All updates regarding the same will be reported by WION’s website and all social media handles. You can track all updates on WION’s app.