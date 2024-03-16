Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS leader K Kavitha produced in Delhi court

India's Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking about the Supreme Court's order on electoral bonds, said that he fully respects the order.

He added that the purpose of introducing the scheme was to put an end to the flow of black money in politics and added that it should have been improved and not scrapped.

Shah added that ''One Nation, One Election" is the concept which has been brought by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and said that when it gets implemented, it will ensure the country's faster development and put an end to recurring expenditure.



