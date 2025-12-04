Russia President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India will invite inevitable pundit fatigue: another summit, another handshake, another round of diplomatic boilerplate. But reducing this moment to routine would be a mistake. His arrival in New Delhi, his first major visit after travelling to the US and China, and his first to India since the Ukraine war upended Russia’s global standing, carries far more weight than its ceremonial packaging. This is not just a bilateral meeting. It is a geopolitical signal, a strategic recalibration, and a diplomatic test for India in a world that has become increasingly bipolar. It is a moment that tells us how much has changed in the global order, and how much India’s choices now matter in shaping it.
"It's not entirely clear why the countries that form the G7 call themselves the 'Big Seven'? What's so big about them? In terms of purchasing power parity, India's economy is the third largest in the world. And where are the countries like the United Kingdom in terms of purchasing power parity? What is their ranking now, tenth or thereabouts?" Putin said.
Putin said in an interview, “Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have never approached our collaboration to work against someone”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said if the United States has the right to buy Russian fuel, why "shouldn't India have the same privilege."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Putin for a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, reciprocating the hospitality the Russian leader extended to the PM during the latter’s visit to Moscow in July last year.
PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin are travelling in the same car as the leaders head out for a private dinner at PM's residence
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Russia President Vladimir Putin with smile, handshake and a warm hug.
Russia President Vladimir Putin has landed in New Delhi. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him. This is Putin's first visit since 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's aircraft has entered the Indian airspace. PM Narendra Modi is set to welcome him at the airport. His two-day trip includes talks with PM Modi, a private dinner, ceremonial welcome, Raj Ghat tribute, and agreements on trade, defence and mobility.
India–Russia ties, developed since the Soviet era, continue to be one of the most stable strategic partnerships in the world. It is shaped by cooperation in defence, energy trade, and mutual diplomatic support. Here is a detailed look
While New Delhi is on high alert, Putin is scheduled to arrive this evening. He will land at New Delhi's Air Force Station Palam at 6:35 p.m, according to a press release by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India on December 4 with extraordinary security, including a so-called "poop suitcase." His team reportedly collects and transports his biological waste back to Russia to prevent foreign agencies from analysing his health or genetic information.
Putin's Il-96 "Flying Kremlin" is believed to operate as a secure airborne command hub with encrypted communication and wartime control systems. While media speculate it may support nuclear command, no proof confirms a launch button onboard.
India has concluded a major defence agreement with Russia worth about $2 billion for the lease of a nuclear-powered attack submarine. The submarine is expected to join the Indian Navy within the next two years. The timeline aligns with India's operational need for a capable attack submarine as it awaits progress on domestic nuclear-submarine programmes.
Rooted in the Soviet era and having stood the test of Cold War rivalries, India–Russia ties are one of the most uniquely strong global relationships. This strategic partnership is built on defence, energy, diplomatic support, and shared geopolitical interests for decades.
Reports and rumours suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin may use body doubles during high-risk events, though the Kremlin strongly denies it. Claims resurfaced after his Alaska meeting with Trump, but Putin has dismissed such speculation: What's the truth
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi for the India-Russia Summit 2025 with unprecedented security, including snipers, anti-drone tech and armoured convoys. His visit includes meetings with PM Modi, a state banquet, and key bilateral discussions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday (Dec 4) evening around 6:35pm for his first India visit since 2021