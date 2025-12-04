Russia President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India will invite inevitable pundit fatigue: another summit, another handshake, another round of diplomatic boilerplate. But reducing this moment to routine would be a mistake. His arrival in New Delhi, his first major visit after travelling to the US and China, and his first to India since the Ukraine war upended Russia’s global standing, carries far more weight than its ceremonial packaging. This is not just a bilateral meeting. It is a geopolitical signal, a strategic recalibration, and a diplomatic test for India in a world that has become increasingly bipolar. It is a moment that tells us how much has changed in the global order, and how much India’s choices now matter in shaping it.

Stay tuned for live updates