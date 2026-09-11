/BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi, Xi Jinping to hold talks with Modi, and more

BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: The 18th BRICS Summit is set to be held in New Delhi on September 12–13, with India hosting the two-day leaders’ meeting as part of its BRICS chairship. In the run-up to the summit, several world leaders and senior officials are arriving in the capital for bilateral meetings and other high-level engagements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi early Friday for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, with discussions expected to focus on trade, energy, defence and broader strategic ties between India and Russia.

Why is BRICS Summit 2026 being held in New Delhi?

India is hosting the 2026 BRICS Summit as part of its chairship of the grouping, aiming to position BRICS as a stronger platform for the Global South amid growing trade tensions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Under its chairship, India has identified food and energy security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, technology, digital cooperation and development finance as key areas of focus. The summit is also being held against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in West Asia, adding greater significance to discussions on global security and economic stability.