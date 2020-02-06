Walled city of Jaipur formally accorded World Heritage City status by UNESCO

Jaipur was formally accorded World Heritage City status on Wednesday by UNESCO.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay presented the World Heritage Certificate for the walled city of Jaipur, to state's Urban Development and Housing (UDH) minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Speaking at the event, Azoulay said, "It is truly an honour and privilege to be here in Jaipur. I came here from our headquarters in Paris with a message to bring to the people of Jaipur the recognition of the international community for their outstanding efforts to preserve and to capitalize on cultural heritage."

"UNESCO is very proud to have since last summer the walled city of Jaipur inscribed on our world heritage list. Of course, Jaipur is an iconic city because of its architecture, forts and palaces. It is in everybody's imagination," she added.