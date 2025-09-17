Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Wednesday (Sep 19) issued a chilling warning against Indian diplomats in Canada. In a post on X, the Khalistani group announced a "siege" of the Indian consulate in Vancouver on September 18. The group, whose account is restricted in India, also released a poster that features India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, with a target on his face. The message also warned Indo-Canadians to avoid the consulate on September 18, the date of the planned protest.

What did SFJ say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a notice shared on social media, SFJ linked the action to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in Parliament two years ago, alleging Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In its notice, the Khalistani group claimed that two years after Trudeau's announcement, "Indian Consulates continue to run spy networks and surveillance targeting Khalistan Referendum campaigners."

"The threat is so grave that the RCMP has offered ‘Witness Protection’ to Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who assumed leadership of the Khalistan Referendum campaign after Shaheed Nijjar’s martyrdom," it adds, before announcing what it called a “Historic SIEGE” to “demand accountability for Indian state-directed espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil.”

Canada says 'Khalistani extremists'a national security threat

The call for the siege comes just weeks after a Canadian government report highlighted the presence and foreign funding of Khalistani groups on its soil.

The "2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada" identified Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation among organisations that have received financial support within Canada. It also noted that Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies have tracked money flows to globally designated groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.