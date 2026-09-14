/Operation Safed Sagar veteran brutally assaulted with iron rod over parking dispute in Gurugram

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain and veteran of the 1999 Kargil War's Operation Safed Sagar was brutally assaulted with an iron rod following a parking dispute at a commercial complex in Gurugram, leaving him seriously injured and bloodied.

The incident occurred at Magnum Global Park. According to the police complaint filed by Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), he had arrived at the complex around 8:00 PM to drop off his family for dinner at a local restaurant. After dropping them off, Gupta looked for a spot for his vehicle.

Gupta alleged that parking personnel repeatedly redirected him between the valet area, the basement, and the multi-level parking facility before ultimately refusing to let him park his car. The situation escalated when Gupta attempted to reverse his vehicle to leave. A parking attendant allegedly struck the front windshield of the car with an iron rod in an attempt to break it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When the retired officer stepped out of the vehicle to object to the damage, the attendant attacked him directly with the iron rod. Gupta sustained two direct strikes, one to his arm and another to his head, which left him bleeding profusely. The veteran alleged that the assault was sudden and unprovoked, giving him no opportunity to defend himself. He also alleged that the attacker issued death threats during the assault.

Trending Stories

Despite the presence of several security guards and parking staff at the venue, none of the on-site personnel intervened to assist him. Gupta further claimed that despite placing an emergency call to the police helpline, no police response team arrived at the scene for nearly 30 minutes. The attack was finally halted when a chef from the nearby restaurant stepped in to rescue him.