/India remembers heroes of Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh salute 'extraordinary courage'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 26) paid tributes to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, expressing the nation's gratitude for the "extraordinary courage" and commitment shown by the soldiers in securing the country. In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the bravery of the soldiers in the face of extreme challenges remains an enduring source of pride for the nation. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts. The Defence Minister recalled the valour of soldiers in a post on X.



"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride," PM Modi posted. He further added that the dedication of the heroes of the 1999 war would serve as an inspiration for future generations. "Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister said.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the difficult peaks of Kargil in 1999," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. "The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added.

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What is Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, and it commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, Indians pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity. The Kargil War began in May 1999 when intruders from Pakistan stealthily crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges. Their sinister aim was to sever National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh.



India responded with Operation Vijay, a mission that combined meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of its soldiers. For more than two months, Indian forces fought inch by inch across the harshest terrain, until every intruder was driven out and every post restored to Indian control.