Kabul evacuations: Several Indians return to home country from many destinations

Through various destinations and flights, numerous Indians have returned to home country on Sunday morning after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, India evacuated around 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul in a IAF aircraft. In a tweet earlier, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, India's Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul.” India also brought back an infant 'Baby Divi' in the flight from Kabul.

As per people familiar with the development, an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians arrived in New Delhi on Sunday morning. It had departed from Tajikistan. "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy in Dushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," Bagchi had shared.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in last few days, have also returned to India. The Indian Embassy in Qatar on Sunday had tweeted, "1st batch of 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days, being repatriated tonight to India. Embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible."

Indians evacuated to Doha from Kabul seem to be employees of a number of foreign companies, who were operating in Afghanistan.

Indian Air Force and Air India have been strenuously evacuating Indian nationals along with others from the war-ravaged Afghanistan since Taliban took over the country.

The regime change has forced several Afghans and nationals of other countries to flee the country, fearing Taliban’s oppressive rule. It has triggered a significant humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)