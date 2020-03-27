Kabul attack revenge for Kashmir, says Islamic State; names attacker as Abu Khalid Al-Hindi

The attack on Sikh temple in Afghanistan's Kabul was revenge for Kashmir, Islamic State said in a fresh statement on Friday.



In a statement issued through its Amaq News Agency, it said that the attack was carried out as an act of revenge for Kashmiri Muslims without elaborating further.

Also read: S Jaishankar condemns Kabul Gurudwara attack, says working on return of mortal remains of Tian Singh



The IS has also named Kabul attacker, who massacred 27 Sikh worshippers inside a Gurudwara two days ago, as Abu Khalid Al-Hindi. The 'Al-Hindi' attached to the name suggests that the attacker could be from India.

Also read: With Kabul attack, terrorism prevails in Afghanistan as coronavirus pandemic looms



The magazine, Al Naba, published a picture of the attacker in the latest issue of its weekly Arabic magazine.



In May 2019, the Islamic State announced through its Amaq News Agency that it has established its first "province" in India.