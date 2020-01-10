JNU Violence: Professors move Delhi High Court seeking to preserve 'CCTV footage', other evidences

Three professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have approached the Delhi High Court and filed a petition seeking to preserve CCTV footage and other evidence related to January 5 violence inside the varsity.

This comes after three more complaints were received by Delhi Police related to the violence, taking the number of total complaints to 14.



"Three more complaints received related to the JNU violence, now total complaints received are 14," according to Delhi Police sources.



As Delhi Police has urged more people to come and dispose of the video of the JNU violence, so far around 12 people have contacted police and recorded their statements.



The sources said that the crime branch will speak to those injured during JNU violence.



The crime branch has taken the entry register as CCTV footage was not available because of the damaged server at the university, they added.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.