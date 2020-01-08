Delhi Police receive 11 complaints regarding JNU violence

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received eleven complaints from the people belonging to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) including one professor, ABVP and JNUSU members in connection with the violence in the varsity, reported news agency ANI.

The complaint was filed by one professor, three Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students, seven Jawaharlal Nehru University Students` Union (JNUSU) members and other students, the report added.

The police have forwarded these complaints to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

These complaints have been filed three days after masked goons entered the university and brutally attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods.

(With inputs from ANI)